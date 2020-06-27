‘Occupy City Hall’ protest urges budget cuts for NYC police

NEW YORK (AP) — Hundreds of protesters camped outside City Hall are demanding that lawmakers slash the New York City police budget. The encampment in City Hall Park in lower Manhattan began forming earlier this week following weeks of street protests sparked by the death of George Floyd and other Black Americans killed by law enforcement. The protesters are part of a national “defund the police” movement seeking more spending on other needs like housing and education. Police officials have warned that the budget cut would come at a time when the city has seen a surge in shootings during the first three weeks in June. Mayor Bill de Blasio has committed to reducing the police budget, but hasn’t said by how much.