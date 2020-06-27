 Skip to Content

Marathon County distributes Life Jackets to Youth

6:01 pm Community

Wausau, WI. (WAOW) -- Every year the department hosts a "Splash Into Safety" large water safety event at a local pool, complete with fire fighters, group training and life vests.

This year due to Covid-19 they couldn't hold the event but they still wanted to give out life jackets -- which they consider essential.

"It's an opportunity to get kids into life jackets in a timely manner as they head out and seek swimming opportunities in open water that we get them into life jackets, the right size that fits them. " said recreation superintendent Karyn Powers.

The recreation department strongly advises those with children or weak swimmers to always designate a water watcher. A person that is in charge of watching those in the body of water at all times, free of distractions.

