Kop joy: Liverpool fans flood Anfield, 1st title in 30 years

LIVERPOOL, England (AP) — The 30-year wait is over. Liverpool is champion of England again. Liverpool has clinched its first league title since 1990, ending an agonizing title drought without the players even having to take the field. Instead, the Premier League crown was secured when Chelsea beat second-place Manchester City 2-1, a result that means City can no longer catch Liverpool with seven games remaining. After a dominant campaign that was interrupted by the pandemic, Liverpool became England’s earliest-ever champion — and the latest. No team since the inception of the country’s league system in 1888 has clinched the title with seven games remaining. And no team has been crowned Premier League champion in June.