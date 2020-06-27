Hamilton saddened and hurt by Ecclestone’s racism comments

PARIS (AP) — Formula One champion Lewis Hamilton has criticized “ignorant and uneducated” comments by former F1 boss Bernie Ecclestone. Six-time world champion Hamilton is the only Black driver in F1. He was shocked by Ecclestone’s claim during an interview with broadcaster CNN on Friday that “in lots of cases, Black people are more racist” than white people. Hamilton posted on Instagram that he did not “know where to start on this one”, saying it was “so sad and disappointing to read these comments.” Ecclestone made his claim after he had been asked his views on Hamilton setting up a commission to increase diversity in motorsport.