Ex-federal agent sentenced to jail in Wisconsin assault case

WAUKESHA, Wis. (AP) — A Wisconsin judge has sentenced a former federal agent to jail time after he was convicted of sexually assaulting a woman at his Oconomowoc home in 2013. The Waukesha County Circuit judge on Friday sentenced 55-year-old David Scharlat to five years of probation. As part of that probation, Scharlat will spend 11 months in the county jail, with work release privileges for two of those months. The Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reports the judge rejected sentencing recommendations from both prosecutors and a defense attorney as inappropriate. Scharlat and his attorney insisted on his innocence at the sentencing and vowed to appeal. A jury in February found Scharlat not guilty of sexually assaulting two women but guilty of assaulting a third.