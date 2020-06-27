Card games, pool, TV shows entertain Zimbabweans in lockdown

HARARE, Zimbabwe (AP) — Zimbabweans starved for entertainment, including some children, have turned to petty gambling and other activities in poor neighborhoods where many have lost their livelihoods. Some defy social distancing, crowding shoulder to shoulder. Ronald Kanhete’s informal television repair shop was demolished under the government’s clean-up campaign targeting “illegal” buildings. The campaign hasn’t stopped even under lockdown. Zimbabwe’s education ministry says it plans to begin a phased opening of schools at the end of July, although teacher unions argue that it is still unsafe to do so. Some parents say they cannot afford to pay for online classes being offered by some professionals.