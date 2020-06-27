Brazen ambush on Mexico police chief leaves few options

MEXICO CITY (AP) — The dramatic assassination attempt on Mexico City’s police chief was just the latest and clearest sign that Mexico’s powerful criminal element is bringing the violence it has unleashed on the general population directly to President Andrés Manuel López Obrador’s door. Police Chief Omar García Harfuch was wounded Friday when more than two-dozen gunmen executed a carefully coordinated plan to intercept his armored vehicle at dawn with grenades, assault rifles and a .50 caliber sniper rifle on the capital’s grand boulevard. Security analyst Samuel González, said Saturday, “The cartel declared war on the government of López Obrador.”