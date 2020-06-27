Bomb blast kills 2 Afghan human rights commission staffers

KABUL, Afghanistan (AP) — Afghanistan’s independent human rights commission says a bomb exploded in the capital Kabul killing two of its employees. The Afghanistan Independent Human Rights Commission said in a statement the employees’ car was targeted Saturday for attack. No one immediately claimed responsibility for the violence but Afghanistan has seen a recent spike in violence, with most attacks claimed by the local affiliate of the Islamic State group. A spokesman for the Kabul police chief, confirmed that two people were killed when their vehicle was targeted by a sticky bomb. The commission condemned the attack, calling it “intolerable.”