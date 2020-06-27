Biden slams Trump over reported bounties placed on US troops

WASHINGTON (AP) — Joe Biden is sharply criticizing President Donald Trump over a report that he says, if true, contains a “truly shocking revelation” about the commander in chief and his failure to protect U.S. troops and stand up to Russia. The New York Times has reported that American intelligence officials concluded months ago that a Russian military intelligence unit secretly offered bounties to Taliban-linked militants for killing U.S. troops in Afghanistan. The report says Trump was briefed but took no action. The White House denies Trump was briefed on what it calls “alleged intelligence.”