A Mosinee native, and National Hero Honored after 75 Years

Mosineee, WI. (WAOW) -- A World War 2 Air Corps veteran who was a mosinee native was killed fighting for his coutry. Although he was laid to rest then, now 75 years later-- he was given military honors.

Family and friends gathered at St. Paul Cemetery Saturday morning to memorialize their lost loved one.



"Today we're honoring captain Ben Kordus. He was the last confirmed kamikaze casualty of world war 2", said Joe Knoedler; a nephew of Ben and organizer of the event.



Kordus had completed all twenty five of his required missions -- but volunteered to do one more flight in place of another pilot who had a wife and children back home.

Kordus never did make it back home, that volunteer was his last flight. Ben along with 10 crew members were struck down by kamikaze pilot, just two weeks before the war ended.



"It's an American story in a big big way. It brings tears to my eyes, he happens to be my uncle but that's not why we're here today" continued Knoedler.



U.S. Marine veteran Kevin Hermening, who was held hostage in Iran for 444 days shared his words of honor.



"Most of these guys didn't expect to survive, and that was because most of their comrades didn't, so being a part of this, and asked to be a part of this has been such an honor."



"This whole community needs to remember the sacrifices that men like captain kordus made on behalf of all of us."



The Mosinee VFW Post was in attendance, giving their final salute -- three quarters of a century later.



Jim Morris, a commander in '71-72 and now communications director of the Mosinee Post shared his appreciation for the event being held while all else goes on in the world around.

"This is about the first time we did this late you know, so 75 years is quite a while, its long ago but being of the greatest generation he surely deserved it."

While Kordus is being honored locally , there is no doubt -- he is a national hero.