Virus hits Venezuelan city, raising fears of broader crisis

CARACAS, Venezuela (AP) — Witnesses say that hospitals in the capital of Venezuela’s main oil-producing state are filled with coronavirus patients and dozens of health workers have been infected. These are the first reports the pandemic is overwhelming the country’s debilitated health care system. Health experts have long feared the impact of the virus on Venezuela, where hospitals are dilapidated and there are constant shortages of medicine and essential supplies after years of economic and political crisis. Until now, Venezuela has appeared to avoid major outbreaks even as other South American countries see thousands of new cases daily. Observers have partially credited its isolation for protecting it from widespread infection.