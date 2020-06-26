UN rights chief urges Mali to probe abuse by security forces

GENEVA (AP) — The U.N. human rights chief says 580 civilians have been killed in central Mali this year amid worsening inter-communal violence. Michelle Bachelet’s office on Friday faulted security forces for rights violations and said extremist groups like the regional arms of al-Qaida and Islamic State are fanning and exploiting it. The violence has largely pitted the Peulh community, which is primarily made up of herders, and the Dogon community, which includes mainly farmers and hunters.