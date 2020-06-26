UN experts urge world to ensure China respects human rights

GENEVA (AP) — An unusually large group of independent U.N. human rights experts is urging the international community to “take all appropriate measures” to monitor China and “act collectively and decisively” to make sure its government respects human rights. Dozens of experts on Friday raised concerns on issues like Beijing’s treatment of ethnic minorities in Tibet and the western Xinjiang region, allegations of excessive force against protesters and reports of retaliation against people who spoke out about the coronavirus outbreak. In particular, they raised concerns about Beijing’s plans to impose a draconian national security law on Hong Kong. China is accusing the experts of “trespassing their mandates” and says “a few” of the experts joined in on the “erroneous statement against China.”