Storms this afternoon, then nice Summer weather for the weekend

Today: Mostly cloudy and humid with scattered showers and storms. Some of the storms could be strong during the afternoon.

High: 80 Wind: Becoming SW around 10

Tonight: Isolated storms ending early, then clearing skies.

Low: 60 Wind: NW around 5

Saturday: Mostly sunny and seasonal.

High: 82 Wind: NW 5-10

We have experienced a rather wet weather pattern recently and it looks like today will continue that trend. After today we could get into a drier and warmer weather pattern for the next week or two.

More clouds and humidity will be rolling in for today and a weak low pressure system will spark some periodic showers and storms. There could be some light activity at times during the morning then in the afternoon a couple of the storms could be on the stronger side. The highest chance of stronger storms with high wind or hail will be south of Marathon county, however an isolated strong storm or two could pop-up in the Northwoods by late afternoon. Even with more clouds in the sky, high temps should reach the upper 70s to low 80s. Winds will be out of the southwest at around 10 mph.

Thunderstorm activity should diminish rapidly this evening and then it looks like some nice Summer weather is on the way for the weekend. There should be plenty of blue skies for both Saturday and Sunday. High temps should top out in the low 80s on Saturday and in the low to mid 80s on Sunday.

The warmer trend will continue all of next week with highs in the 80s. Conditions will turn a bit more humid as well. No major storm systems will be moving through Wisconsin next week but a trough of low pressure will linger over Minnesota and Iowa and that is close enough for a small chance of showers or storms on Monday and Tuesday in our area. The highest chance of the wet weather will be west and southwest of Marathon county. A slight chance of storms could develop on Thursday as well.

Have a stupendous Friday! Meteorologist Justin Loew, 4:30 a.m. 26-June-2020

On this date in weather history: 1888 - Residents of New York suffered through a record heat wave. Daily average temperatures were above 80 degrees for fourteen straight days. The heat wave was a sharp contrast to the severe blizzard in March of that year, which buried the city under nearly two feet of snow. (David Ludlum)