SeniorSendoff: Cole Knapp, Wausau West

Congratulations to Cole Knapp of Wausau West.

Cole was a three sport athlete at West, earning varsity letters in track, cross country and nordic skiing.

He earned all-conference honors in track as a sophomore and junior, and also garnered all-state honors in track as a junior.

At the state meet his junior year, he took third in the 300m hurdles.

In school, Cole finished with a 4.11 GPA, earning him academic letters all four years.

He was a member of the National Honor Society, and received WVC Scholar Athlete honors.

Cole received a track scholarship to D1 Southern Illinois University-Edwardsville, as well as their provost academic scholarship.

He's been accepted into their honors school, and will major in biology with a pre-med focus, as well as compete in hurdles and sprints for the track team.

Congrats and good luck in the fall.