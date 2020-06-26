Portugal scrambles to regroup amid 100s of new virus cases

LISBON, Portugal (AP) — Portugal avoided the dramatic numbers of infections and deaths recorded by some other European Union countries during the early months of the coronavirus pandemic. But since ending a state of emergency and lockdown at the end of April, the number of confirmed new cases in Portugal has remained stubbornly high, with an average of 267 a day. The tally has shot the country of 10.3 million people to near the top among European countries with the most new infections. It also threatens to undermine the Portuguese government’s efforts to attract foreign tourists, who are essential for an economic recovery.