Pentagon chief seeks to reassure NATO over US troop plans

BRUSSELS (AP) — U.S. Defense Secretary Mark Esper is trying to reassure NATO allies that Washington will consult them on any future troop movements, after President Donald Trump surprised his partners by announcing the withdrawal of thousands of personnel from Germany. Esper paid a short in-person visit to NATO headquarters in Brussels on Friday. It was a rarity in times of coronavirus-imposed video meetings. It came a week after several defense ministers raised concerns about the unpredictability of U.S. troop plans in Europe and amid a draw down in Afghanistan. Esper reiterated Trump’s call for European allies and Canada to spend more on their defense budgets. NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg said he welcomes that “the U.S. is consulting with allies.”