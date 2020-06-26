Pakistan’s prime minister says US ‘martyred’ bin Laden

Islamabad (AP) — Pakistan’s prime minister says the United States “martyred” the al-Qaida leader and mastermind of the 9/11 attacks, Osama bin Laden. The term reflects a subtle jab at Washington as it is mainly used for honorable figures slain in battle. Prime Minister Imran Khan made the remark in a rambling budget speech in parliament in which he attacked his predecessors’ foreign policies. Khan said Pakistan’s partnership with the U.S. in the war on terror was a mistake. He said that’s because Washington spoke abusively in blaming Pakistan for its failures in Afghanistan and refused to tell Islamabad of its operation against bin Laden in 2011 ahead of time.