Minneapolis council puts plan to abolish police in motion

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — The Minneapolis City Council is taking steps that might someday do away with the city’s police department in the wake of George Floyd’s death. The council votes Friday on a proposal to amend the city charter to replace the current department with a “Department of Community Safety and Violence Prevention” that would prioritize a “holistic” and “public-health oriented” approach. Several more bureaucratic obstacles would remain for the proposal to make it onto the November ballot, where Minneapolis residents would have the final say. And Friday’s vote comes as a spate of recent shootings in the Minneapolis area has heightened concern from many residents about talk of eliminating police.