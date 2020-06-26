Merkel: Germany ‘can afford’ more debt to fund EU recovery

BERLIN (AP) — Angela Merkel says Germany can afford to take more more debt to help fund an unprecedented economic recovery program for the European Union. The German chancellor says it’s in her country’s own interest to see the bloc thrive. In an interview with six European newspapers released Friday, Merkel said that “the coronavirus pandemic is confronting us with a challenge of unprecedented dimensions.” Merkel and French President Emmanuel Macron last month proposed creating a one-off 500 billion-euro ($543 billion) recovery fund filled through shared borrowing with other EU member countries. Merkel said it was right that those countries which have been particularly hard-hit by the pandemic should receive special consideration from the recovery fund.