Medford pool opening this weekend at limited capacity

Medford, Wis. -- (WAOW) The city of Medford will be opening their city pool on Saturday, June 27, at 1 pm. However there are some new guidelines in place.

Pool goers must be a resident of either the City of Medford, or a surrounding town.

Pool passes are a requirement and available for purchase at Medford City hall. Passes must be bought by an adult, and city officials ask that one person per family pick them up.

"It was a tough decision for our city council, but we decided to open at 50 percent capacity, opening for 150, and we aren't going to have the locker rooms open," said Mayor Michael Wellner.

The city is not requiring face masks, but request pool goers to practice social distancing.