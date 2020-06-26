‘Longest Day of Golf’ at Northern Bay Resort

Arkdale, WI. (WAOW) -- Veterans and civilians alike tee'd off at dawn on Monday, June 22, playing “The Longest Round of Golf” a unique way to honor those that served long days for our country.

“We tee'd off at 5:20 this morning and the goal is to get 100 holes in,” said Derek Donovan, Northern Bay General Manager.

Derek initiated the event partnership at the course, after hearing about the organization Tee it up for Troops from his Uncle and namesake, Retired colonel Derek Donovan, who serves as a member on the organization board.

The mission — Help not only those who served, but the support behind each veteran.

Organization president Tim Wegscheid explained the meaning behind the message:

“When a service member is serving their country, the family serves right along with them. Because a strong family is a strong service member”.

Dereck “Moondog” Donovan and his wife both served our country. He says the hardest part of service wasn’t being a Marine in the field, it was being a Navy spouse.

The organization -- tee it up for the troops, also reunites veterans and long lost friends.

“Two Vietnam era helicopter pilots, who back in that era, helicopters were going down every day. They actually had a five dollar bet who is going down next. One of the pilots went down that day and did not see each other for 47 years and that one gentleman still had the five dollar bill from the bet they had back in the 1960s” said Wegscheid.

He watched the encounter firsthand at a prior years reunion event.

Even with the day covered in rain, the group managed to complete over eighty five by 6pm,

“We were kinda apprehensive about the rain. I've only changed my shoes once,” said Donovan.

Donovan said for participants, this round just means more,

“It’s a whole country that we’re supporting and veterans were supporting for a great cause so we look forward to this every year,” Donovan said.

Last year the team completed one hundred holes — this year, they completed one hundred and one.