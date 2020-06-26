Egypt, Sudan: Ethiopia won’t fill disputed dam before accord

CAIRO (AP) — Sudan and Egypt say they have agreed with Ethiopia that no country will take unilateral action in the dispute over Ethiopia’s new hydroelectric dam on the Blue Nile next month. There was no immediate comment from Ethiopia to Friday’s announcement. Ethiopia’s foreign minister last week had declared that his country would start filling the dam’s reservoir unilaterally, after the latest round of talks with Egypt and Sudan failed to reach an accord governing how the dam will be filled and operated. If it sticks, Friday’s announcement will mark a modest breakthrough after weeks of bellicose rhetoric and escalating tensions over the $4.6 billion Grand Ethiopian Renaissance Dam.