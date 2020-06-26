Dueling Trump-Biden events offer contrasting virus responses

LANCASTER, Pa. (AP) — The presidential campaign is starting to take on a more traditional look. The campaign has largely been frozen for several months because of the coronavirus. But President Donald Trump and Democratic challenger Joe Biden swung through critical battleground states on Thursday presenting starkly different visions for a post-pandemic America. Touring a shipyard in Marinette, Wisconsin, Trump insisted the economy is “coming back at a level nobody ever imagined possible.” But in Lancaster, Pennsylvania, Biden warned “no miracles are coming.” Biden wants to present himself as a competent leader ready to level with the nation about the hardships to come.