Coronavirus task force briefs — but not at White House

WASHINGTON (AP) — The White House coronavirus task force has briefed the public for the first time since late April — this time without President Donald Trump or the presidential podium. Friday’s briefing was a sign of the administration’s effort to show it’s got a handle on the virus but the nation no longer needs to be on a wartime footing that would prevent reopening the economy. Vice President Mike Pence acknowledged a surge in new cases across the South and West but sidestepped questions about the indoor political rally Trump held last week in Tulsa. Dr. Anthony Fauci, the nation’s top infectious disease official, says COVID-19 is causing “a serious problem in certain areas” of the nation.