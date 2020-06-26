Community leaders speak on the importance of immigrant communities participating in Census

(WAOW) -- It's crucial that everyone is counted in the Census for a number of reasons, including political representation and funding for communities.

But there can be barriers when it comes to immigrant communities getting counted.

"Number one they didn't even know if a Census was going on, and number two they didn't even know if it was something that you had to be a citizen or not to participate," said EAG Interpreters Community Outreach Director Tony Gonzalez.

Gonzalez said fear can also hinder some from filling out the Census.

"Fear is one of the greatest reasons right now... people really fear that if they give their information, that it's going to be used against them," he said.

But it's important to note that the Census does not ask about citizenship.

Everyone responding, regardless of citizenship status, is important to properly allocate public funds.

"You get an area like Abbotsford where 52% of the students at the schools are Hispanic right now, and a good number of those families don't get counted, then that's gonna reflect in the quality of school they have," Gonzalez said.

The Census website provides information in 59 non-English languages to help folks fill it out.