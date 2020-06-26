‘Mulan’ follows ‘Tenet’ to August, ending Hollywood’s summer

NEW YORK (AP) — Hollywood’s hopes for salvaging its summer season have effectively ended after the releases of both Christopher Nolan’s “Tenet” and the Walt Disney Co.’s live-action reboot of “Mulan” were again delayed. Warner Bros. says it is delaying the release of Christopher Nolan’s sci-fi thriller “Tenet” until Aug. 12, While Disney says “Mulan” will arrive on Aug. 21. The delay leaves theater owners without a major release for July, a month many theater chains had been eyeing reopening. The delay comes as coronavirus cases are surging in many U.S. locales. United Artists Releasing’s “Bill & Ted Face the Music” also pushed back from Aug. 14 to Aug. 28.