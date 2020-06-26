Annual Michigan boat party threatens social distancing rules

GULL ISLAND, Mich. (AP) — Hundreds of boats are congregating around a small island in Lake St. Clair as part of an annual celebration of water and sun that is expected to place thousands of people at odds with Michigan’s social distancing rules in place to stop the spread of the COVID-19 virus. No persons or groups organized the Jobbie Nooner Friday at Gull Island, about 35 miles northeast of Detroit. Once at the island, many people leave their boats to wade in the shallow water or congregate on shore. St. Clair County sheriff’s office Marine Division Sgt. Marty Stoyan tells WXYZ-TV that officers are “not going to be able to enforce social distancing due to the fact of a large amount of people.”