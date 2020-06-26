Acclaimed Russian director convicted but not sent to prison

MOSCOW (AP) — A Moscow judge has convicted an acclaimed Russian theater director of embezzling state funds and imposed a three-year suspended sentence in a case widely seen as politically motivated. Kirill Serebrennikov and his associates were found guilty of fraud and embezzling 129 million rubles (over $1.8 million) of state funding for a theater project. The judge gave Serebrennikov and two other defendants suspended sentences and ordered them to repay the embezzled funds. Prosecutors had requested a 6-year prison term for the 50-year-old Serebrennikov, who is arguably Russia’s best-known theater and film director.