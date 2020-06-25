US makes top pledge at conference to bolster aid to Sudan

BERLIN (AP) — The United States, Germany and other Western nations have pledged hundreds of millions in aid to Sudan. The funds are intended to help the struggling African nation a year after pro-democracy protesters forced the removal of its longtime autocratic ruler, Omar al-Bashir. Acting USAID administrator John Barsa said that the U.S. would give $356.2 million toward development aid and democratic transition programs, including a nearly ten-fold increase in development assistance compared to 2019. Germany said it would give 150 million euros, which is about $168 million. Sudan’s interim government has been grappling with an economic crisis since it took office last year, also navigating a treacherous transition to civilian rule.