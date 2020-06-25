Trump returns to a changed Wisconsin to shore up support

MADISON, Wis. (AP) -- President Donald Trump's return to battleground Wisconsin takes him to a shipyard in a deeply conservative, mostly rural area where Navy warships are being built.

Trump is also stopping in Green Bay on Thursday for a town hall.

The parts of Wisconsin targeted by the Republican president are areas where he needs to run up a big vote advantage in the November election. Trump may find fodder for his law-and-order message after this week's violent protests in the liberal capital, Madison.

Democrat Joe Biden says Trump isn't offering help for working families and is trying to claim credit for progress achieved under the Obama administration.

By SCOTT BAUER

Associated Press