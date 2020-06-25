2 Koreas mark war anniversary after pause in rising tensions

SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — North and South Korea are marking the 70th anniversary of the start of the Korean War with largely subdued commemorations amid the coronavirus pandemic. South Korea issued a joint statement with the United States stating their commitment to strengthening their alliance. South Korean military leaders paid respects at a national cemetery where war dead are buried. But the cemetery restricted the entrance of ordinary citizens amid virus concerns. An official anniversary ceremony set for Thursday evening is expected to draw 300 people, compared with 4,000 who attended last year. North Korea marked the anniversary with visits to a cemetery and newspaper editorials.