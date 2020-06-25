SKorea police raid office of anti-North leafleting activist

SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — South Korea police have raided the office of an activist whose anti-Pyongyang leafleting campaign has intensified tensions with North Korea. Police say officers visited the Seoul office of Park Sang-hak to confiscate leaflets, account books and other related materials. They also plan to summon him soon for an investigation. Park, a North Korean refugee who launched balloons carrying propaganda leaflets toward North Korea for years, has been at the center of international media spotlight after North Korea abruptly used his campaign as a justification for a series of provocative steps against South Korea. Among them was blowing up an empty liaison office built by South Korea. South Korean officials later demanded police investigate Park for allegedly raising animosities.