Racist slur found on rock in Stevens Point

STEVENS POINT, Wis. (WAOW) -- Various groups in communities across the country, and here in Wisconsin, paint small rocks with cartoons and uplifting messages. Those rocks are hidden throughout the community for others to find.

But in Stevens Point, someone twisted the typically uplifting act.

Earlier this week a racist slur was found painted on a small rock in Schmeeckle Reserve.

"I was super angry when I first saw it. And then I just got really sad," said Maria Barrios, a member of the group "Point Rocks."

A picture of the rock was originally posted in the "Point Rocks" Facebook group. The posting member said her kids found it. Other members commented that it wasn't the first time that type of rock had been found.

Barrios said it's heartbreaking that children were the ones to find it. "Not only my kids, but other kids in the community... especially children of color or people of color, I mean you remember the first time you experience racism."

Melanie Koult, and administrator of the the group, said in a statement:

"The message on that rock is hate filled and is in direct contrast to what painted rocks stand for within Stevens Point or any other community that has a similar group."

Stevens Point Mayor Mike Wiza said he was disappointed to learn about the rock.

"If you find rocks like that that are painted, just destroy them. I don't want them to see the light of day, because that's not who we are. Throw them in the garbage, bury them, whatever it takes. But just get them out of the circuit," said Mayor Wiza.

UWSP Police said they are investigating incident. Anyone with information should call 715-346-3456.