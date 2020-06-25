House Democrats to approve police overhaul as Senate stalls

WASHINGTON (AP) — Democrats in the House are set to vote Thursday on a far-reaching policing overhaul. It’s a moment heavy with emotion and symbolism after the collapse of a Senate GOP effort to address the global outcry over the deaths of George Floyd and other Black Americans. President Donald Trump’s administration says he would veto the Democratic bill. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi gathered with lawmakers on the Capitol steps to challenge Congress to not let the deaths be in vain. It’s exactly one month since Floyd’s death in police custody in Minneapolis sparked a global reckoning over police tactics and racial injustice.