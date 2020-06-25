Pittsville company turns waste into want

PITTSVILLE, Wis. (WAOW) -- Wooden pallets are used to transport paper, produce, and just about anything you find on the back of a truck.

Hay Creek Companies makes one about every six seconds, then sends them out to customers.

After time passes, those pallets get old and are no longer useful.

That's when Hay Creek takes them back and repurposed the wood, with the help of a new machine.

"It does quite a bit, real fast," said Plant Manager Andrew Hoogesteger. He estimates the machine goes through hundreds of yards of wood per hour. It pulls out nails then crushes pallets into wood shavings.

Those shavings are turned into a number of new products, like wood pellets and bedding for farm animals.

Brian Forrest uses that bedding for calves at Maple Ridge Dairy. He said the farm aims to reduce it's carbon footprint while reducing, reusing, and recycling where they can. "It makes us feel good," said Forrest.