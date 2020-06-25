Pandemic Emergency Unemployment Compensation program launched in Wisconsin

MADISON (WKOW) -- Wisconsin residents who have run out of unemployment insurance benefits can now apply for Pandemic Emergency Unemployment Compensation, announced the Department of Workforce Development.

The launch marks the third and final benefit available through the CARES Act.

The benefit will give additional payments to people who have run out of unemployment.

"The added 13 weeks of benefits will provide financial support to thousands of Wisconsinites who remain out of work through this difficult time in our state," DWD Secretary Caleb Frostman said.

If you qualify, you'll also get an additional $600 added to your weekly benefits through the Federal Pandemic Unemployment Compensation Program.

The Department of Workforce Development provided the guidelines below.

PEUC Benefits:

Payment amount is equivalent to the individual's regular UI benefit amount.

Duration is up to 13 weeks.

The first payable week is retroactive to the week ending April 4, 2020 or the first week after an individual has exhausted his or her regular UI, whichever is later.

The last payable week will be the week ending December 26, 2020.

APPLY IF:

You have exhausted your regular UI, then you will need to file a PEUC initial claim.

You will see a link on the dashboard to file a PEUC initial claim after you log into your claimant portal. If you do not see a link in your claimant portal, then it is not yet time for you to apply for PEUC.

DO NOT APPLY IF:

You have a pending unemployment application OR

You are still receiving your regular UI benefits.

If either of the above bullets apply to you, you should not yet apply for PEUC. Continue filing your weekly claims for the weeks you are unemployed.

For more information about PEUC, please visit: https://dwd.wisconsin.gov/uiben/peuc/