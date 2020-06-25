Packers Hall of Fame to open Monday, June 29

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WAOW) -- The Packers Hall of Fame will reopen its doors Monday, June 29 they announced Thursday.

The museum will reopen for the first time since March 13 with several new procedures and policies to keep guests safe.

Among those, guests will be required to wear face masks (staff will as well). Hand sanitizing stations will be placed throughout the building, and plexiglass barriers at registers and points of contact with staff. Surfaces will also be cleaned after each interaction.

To allow for appropriate social distancing, the museum will limit the number of visitors inside at one time, so guests must register for specific visit times. Those that have pre-purchased admission vouchers to the Hall of Fame may email at hoftours@packers.com to reserve a visit time. All other tickets can be purchased at packershofandtours.com/plan-your-visit/admission-tickets, and visitors are encouraged to purchase online tickets in advance to limit the amount of contact between guests and employees.

The Hall of Fame will be open from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., with the last scheduled entry time at 3:30 p.m. Each visitor will have 1.5 hours to complete their visit and once they exit the Hall of Fame, they will not be able to reenter. Some exhibit areas may be temporarily unavailable to help prevent further spread of the virus.