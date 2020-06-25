Leigh Yawkey Woodson Art Museum welcoming back visitors

WAUSAU, Wis. (WAOW)-- The Leigh Yawkey Woodson Art Museum is now welcoming back visitors.

This is part of a phased re-opening.

Visitors are allowed back in both the galleries and sculpture garden.

The summer exhibition at the museum is taking advantage of extra gallery space for social distancing.

"visitors bring life to the galleries and the interactions with visitors are always delightful and it's a wonderful thing to welcome people back," said Amy Beck who is the marketing and communications manager for the museum.

All programs for June and July are suspended, not decision has been made yet on programs planned for August.

Visitors are encourage to wear a mask if they plan on going to the museum.