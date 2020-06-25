Kronenwetter hosts Movie Under the Stars Event

For the first time in what's seemed like ages, folks were able to get out and watch a movie on the big screen.

Thursday was Kronenwetter's, Movie Under the Stars Event.

The village set up the silver screen at Towering Pines Park to play Frozen 2.

While social distancing guidelines were still observed, the city hopes the event will bring a sense of community and togetherness after months of being kept apart.

"(It's) a little bit of release. A little bit of outdoor recreation and a little bit of, 'hey i haven't seen you in awhile,'" said Richard Downey, the Kronenwetter Village Administrator.

"I know people can't hug, kiss, handshake, whatever, but at least they get to see everybody and you know. We're just one big community and we want to make sure that people enjoy the night and kind of take their mind off of things a little bit. A little bit of a stress reliever."

The village plans to host two more Movie Under the Stars events, one July 16 at Sunset park and another August 13 at Friendship park. Times and movies are still to be determined,