Kosovo PM cancels trip to US for talks with Serbia

PRISTINA, Kosovo (AP) — Kosovo’s prime minister has cancelled his trip to Washington where Kosovo and Serbian leaders has planned to meet for talks at the White House. Avdullah Hoti on Thursday said he cancelled the trip after the country’s president, Hashim Thaci and nine other former separatist fighters were indicted on a range of crimes against humanity and war crimes charges. Hoti has told U.S president’s envoy Richard Grenell of his decision. Thaci also cancelled his trip to Washington after learning of his indictment. The Washington meeting was to be the first talks between the two sides in 19 months. Kosovo declared independence from Serbia in 2008, which Serbia still does not recognize.