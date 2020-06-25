Indonesia surpasses 50,000 virus cases as business resumes

JAKARTA, Indonesia (AP) — The number of coronavirus cases in Indonesia has surpassed 50,000 as the government allows businesses to reopen amid increasing economic pressure. A government task force says the spiking case numbers align with the country’s increasing testing capacity. But testing is still much lower than recommended for a country that has 270 million people. Indonesia started reopening its businesses this month and will gradually restart more through July. But many people are worried that the focus on health is being lost.