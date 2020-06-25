Governors who quickly reopened backpedal as virus surges

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — An alarming resurgence of coronavirus infections across the country has some governors retreating to measures they previously resisted. Texas Gov. Greg Abbott on Thursday abruptly halted further efforts to reopen the economy and is now telling people to stay home. It comes weeks after the state was among the first to let retailers and restaurants open back up for business. Arizona Gov. Doug Ducey did the same. Critics bristle that the course corrections are too little and may be too late. Not all governors are bending in their resolve. Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis has said he won’t impose statewide mask requirements or delay reopening.