Germany increases donation to WHO but demands reforms

GENEVA (AP) — Germany on Thursday announced that it is giving half a billion euros to support the World Health Organization amid the COVID-19 pandemic, but said reforms are necessary to make the agency more transparent and accountable. Some 100 million euros of the money was announced previously. At a meeting of some member states at WHO headquarters in Geneva on Thursday, Germany’s health minister said the money comes with “the clear expectation that remaining challenges are adequately addressed and needed reforms are pushed forward.” Last month, WHO agreed to an independent probe of how it managed COVID-19. France also announced a donation of 100 million masks on top of financial commitments made previously.