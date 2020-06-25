Funding for key Minneapolis police initiative falls through

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Funding for a key Minneapolis Police Department accountability initiative after the death of George Floyd has fallen through, meaning potential delays as the city scrambles to find another source. Police Chief Medaria Arradondo said earlier this month that his department was going to engage the services of Benchmark Analytics, a Chicago company that markets a data-driven early intervention system to identify problematic officers so that supervisors can take corrective action. The department was working on funding with the Minneapolis Foundation, which has now backed out. Spokesmen for the department and mayor say they’re working to find an alternate funding source.