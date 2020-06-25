Clashes between Yemen’s gov’t, separatists mar ceasefire

SANAA, Yemen (AP) — Yemeni officials say fierce fighting continues in southern Yemen between Emirati-backed separatists and the country’s internationally recognized government, a blow to the Saudi-led coalition’s declared ceasefire between the factions. Battles in the flashpoint Abyan province between Saudi-backed government forces and Emirati-funded southern secessionists killed at least 54 fighters on both sides during the 24 hours into Thursday. The Saudi-led coalition is mired in a years-long conflict with Iranian-backed rebel Houthis and it said earlier this week that the separatist and government forces had reached a truce. The agreement aims to close the rift between Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates, powerful regional allies in the U.S.-backed Arab coalition against the Houthis.