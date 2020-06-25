Astros hope to move on from cheating scandal as MLB restarts

HOUSTON (AP) — The first round of spring training was dominated by fallout from the Houston Astros’ sign-stealing scam. With a second try just around the corner after Major League Baseball committed to a 60-game season this week, will the Astros be able to move on from the cheating scandal after a layoff that lasted almost four months? Are fans and opponents ready to forgive and forget? Or will the anger toward this team remain for its past transgressions?