Aspirus Wausau Hospital welcomes visitors back in

WAUSAU, Wis. (WAOW) -- Family members who have been patiently waiting to visit a loved one in the hospital, now can.

After months of having no visitors, Aspirus Wausau Hospital opened it's doors again for visitation.

The coronavirus pandemic leaving patients without the family support they need. But as visitors are allowed back, Karen Jones Director of Heart and Vascular Procedural Services says some visitor restrictions are still in place.

"If we didn't allow them then our patients would suffer, we know that part of healing having a visitor is really important," said Karen. She went on to say, "it's important to be able to bring them back but again we have to bring them back very safely."

So, heres what you can expect the next time you go in.

Karen says, "we allow one visitor a day so having that communication with family members to say you know I'm going to visit today maybe you can visit tomorrow, at entrance A and B we have our thermal scanners in place so actually their temperature is being taken as they walk in the door, once they walk in the door it's incredibly important they remember to wear their mask as a mask is required to visit."

However, this is not the only form of visitation. The hospital will continue to offer other forms of communication for families and patients.

The change to allow visitors back in, slowly transitioning back to some form of normalcy within the hospital.

If you do plan on visiting a loved one here at aspirus visiting hours are from 7 AM-7 PM and remember to wear your mask.

