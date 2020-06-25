Aspirus Arise giving back more than $580,000 in rebates

Wausau, Wis. (WAOW) -- Aspirus Arise Health Plan is providing more than $580,000 in premium rebates to fully-insured individuals and and employers.

The rebates are the result of an overall drop in medical costs due to COVID-19.

“The pandemic has impacted how people seek medical care and that has resulted in a reduction in medical costs among our members,” said Brett Davis, President of Aspirus Arise. “With so many individuals and businesses having been impacted financially by COVID-19, we feel it is important to support our members by giving something back.”

Fully-insured individuals will receive a 10 percent rebate on their April premium payment. Employers on small and large group plans will receive a 20 percent rebate.

The rebate is in the form of an account credit, and members whose premiums are fully subsidized will no receive a rebate.