As party leaders age, progressive Black Democrats take stage

WASHINGTON (AP) — A group of progressive Black Democratic congressional hopefuls is rushing toward the national stage. And they are igniting rank-and-file enthusiasm in a party dominated by aging white leaders. Presumed Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden is 77, progressive hero Sen. Bernie Sanders is 78 and House Speaker Nancy Pelosi is 80. But Tuesday’s Democratic primaries showcased Democratic candidates of color who are eager to join Congress and push their party to the left. They’ve drawn energy from the Black Lives Matter movement, but their liberal stances on health care, the environment and other issues are also attracting support.